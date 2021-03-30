Acta Marine announces the most sustainable workboat in the market: a new hybrid DP2 Multicat

Acta Marine is pleased to announce that in the summer of 2021, the newest addition to its fleet will be delivered. The vessel, to be named “Coastal Crown” will be the most sustainable workboat in the market.

The 36-meter-long vessel will be an ultra-shallow draft Multicat-type, equipped with Tier III engines to lower NOx emissions with 73%. She will also be equipped with a 300kWh battery-hybrid pack for both propulsion and the ship’s accommodation, resulting in up to 15% reduction on fuel and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, armed with DP2, accommodation for 19 persons, 30 tons bollard pull and an operating draft of less than 2.0 meters, “Coastal Crown” will be a future proof asset on the international workboat market.

The vessel is currently under construction at shipyard Bijlsma Wartena in the Netherlands. The investment is being supported by a Sustainable Shipbuilding Subsidy from the Netherlands’ government.

With this new vessel, Acta Marine will be able to support its clients to include more sustainable workboat solutions in commercial offerings and projects. This is relevant in both the offshore renewables market and for coastal infrastructure construction projects. ”Sustainability criteria are increasingly becoming part of the offshore marine value chain.

With our new Coastal Crown we are taking a big step in offering our clients marine services, such as anchor handling, route clearance, cable burial, wire laying and dredging support with substantially reduced emissions “says Managing Director Govert Jan van Oord. “As a company that is in business for the long term, stewardship is in our DNA and this investment emphasizes our commitment to reduce our emissions and create a more sustainable future.”

Tjeerd-Wiebe Bijlsma, Managing Director of shipyard Bijlsma Wartena says: “We are very pleased that Acta Marine returned to Bijlsma Wartena for this newbuilding workboat, after having delivered other newbuilt vessels in the past decade.

The excellent cooperation between both companies, and with our key suppliers, enables the innovative Coastal Crown to be designed and built at the highest industry standards.” About Acta Marine Acta Marine is an independent maritime service provider based in the Netherlands. The company owns and operates more than 30 coastal- and offshore support vessels. These vessels are being deployed all around the world, mainly on projects in the industries Offshore Energy and Dredging & Coastal Infrastructure. The fleet includes Workboats, Crew Transfer Vessels and offshore Walk-to- Work vessels.

Acta Marine’s focus is on long-term continuity of their leading position as trusted marine support provider through lasting customer relations, continuous investments in fleet and people, and optimizing business operations. Safety, quality and sustainability are integral parts of the business conduct and work procedures.

Source: Acta Marine