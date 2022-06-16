Actions on EEXI: Strengthening Corporation through UE family

International Maritime Organization (IMO) requires in-service ships to comply with EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index) regulations as a countermeasure of GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions reduction taking opportunities of regular surveys,IAPP (International Air Pollution Prevention) certificate issuance at an annual survey, intermediate inspection or renewal survey after January 1st 2023.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has proposed EPL (Engine Power Limitation) as an effective solution by publishing the relevant technical information as the guidance of EEXI regulations in December 2021.

In the above technical information, for non-electronically-controlled engines, various technical solutions such as simple locking wire on mechanical limiter, resetting of governor’s limiter, governor system modification with recording device are proposed. For electronically-controlled engines (UEC-Eco engines), modification of operation software and so on are applicable to meet customers’ needs.

The above EPL can be applicable before the start of EEXI regulations, January 2023.J-ENG already proposed the EPL solutions about one year before, and have received many orders of EPL application for UE engines.

Now the time becomes about six months to start of the EEXI regulation, and considering the possible rapid increase of technical inquires and/or rush work orders, J-ENG will corporate with Akasaka Diesels Co., Ltd. and Chinese licensees to spread widely the EPL solutions, as UE family, by supporting promptly with EPL related parts supply to achieve customers’ satisfaction.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation