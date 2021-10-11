AD Ports Group and National Ambulance Collaborate to Raise Workplace Awareness of Medical Emergencies and Response

To support national efforts to elevate and raise public awareness in the field of medical emergency response, AD Ports Group, a global facilitator of trade, industry and logistics, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Ambulance, a leading pre-hospital emergency care provider.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to develop workplace awareness around medical emergencies and response across a variety of areas. These include cardiopulmonary (CPR) resuscitation, automated external defibrillator usage, first aid emergencies, as well as the implementation of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) campaigns.

Running for three years from September 2021, the collaboration will also facilitate public education and community outreach. This includes initiatives to highlight EMS safety training, activities surrounding ‘Heartsaver’ month, training events, campaigns, emergency exercises, the introduction of an EMS scout programme for teens, and CPR training events.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports, and Acting Head of Maritime Cluster said: “As an organisation committed to health, safety, and supporting our community, we are pleased to announce the start of this new collaboration with National Ambulance. We look forward to working together to prepare our workforce for medical emergencies through the development of training programmes and campaigns.

“In addition to equipping our staff with the knowledge, best practices, and guidelines for responding effectively to emergency medical situations, our work with National Ambulance aims to raise public awareness through community outreach programmes. These will comprise a diverse range of events, including training activities for professionals, family-focused events, as well as an EMS scout programme for teens.”

Ahmed Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said: “The signing of the MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports marks a critical juncture in expanding our strategic partnerships that are focused on educating the public in Abu Dhabi about health and safety measures and extending our reach to all segments of society. By doing this, we seek to promote community programmes of National Ambulance, which are dedicated to raising awareness about emergency medical services, instructions on how to act in cases of emergency, while also providing targeted segments with the necessary knowledge and expertise on health and safety and means of prevention from work-related injuries.

“By combining the expertise of both organisations, we can ensure that Abu Dhabi Ports personnel and the citizens of Abu Dhabi are equipped with the best global practices for the application of first aid, which plays a vital role in saving people’s lives or mitigating the severity of injuries and complications. This will enable them to effectively respond to medical emergencies and injuries until the arrival of the specialised ambulance teams.”

Under the terms of the MoU, Abu Dhabi Ports and National Ambulance will also form a joint committee to explore new avenues of cooperation, implement proposed initiatives, and oversee the exchange of information

Source: Abu Dhabi Ports Group