AD Ports Group Launches “Abu Dhabi Knowledge Bridge”

AD Ports Group, (ADX: ADPORTS) a global leader in logistics, industry, and trade, has launched the Abu Dhabi Knowledge Bridge (ADKB), an education centre aimed at transforming corporate training and professional development across Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

ADKB’s programmes of study are strategically designed to address the skills gap in the professional workforce. It offers an extensive array of training syllabi that span various industries and disciplines, with modern methodologies, encompassing practical hands-on exercises, interactive workshops, multimedia content, simulations, and capstone projects. The initiative is particularly focused on professionals in key sectors like Finance and Banking, Accounting and Audit, Management Reporting, Project Management, Supply Chain, Human Resources and Leadership.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said: “ADKB is set to become a world-class training hub, attracting top talent and forming strong strategic partnerships to provide cutting-edge skills for career advancement. It embodies the UAE’s wise leaders’ vision to empower individuals and organisations, enhancing the nation’s knowledge economy and provide continuous learning for personal and professional growth.”

He added: “Through this initiative, AD Ports Group showcases its commitment to advancing trade, logistics, and now professional skills development in the region. The establishment of ADKB is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the skills landscape and supporting the UAE’s vision for national development.”

Aligning with the UAE’s national objectives and market trends, ADKB will significantly boost Emiratisation, aiming to contribute to a 10% increase in Emiratisation rates in skilled jobs by 2026. With a focus on providing practical, hands-on training, the centre is set to equip professionals with future-ready skills, essential for navigating and thriving in the rapidly evolving job market.

Offering a holistic approach to learning and development needs, ADKB beings with diagnostic assessments to identify areas for improvement and progresses to delivering transformative learning experiences. The centre also provides comprehensive training academy management solutions that include competency management, learner tracking, content development, and seamless administration.

Targeting a broad spectrum of learners, ADKB collaborates with prestigious certification bodies to deliver expertise from world-class trainers with deep industry knowledge. It offers flexibility in training formats to accommodate different learning preferences, customisation of programmes for maximum relevance and applicability, comprehensive project management support, and a focus on delivering successful outcomes that translate into improved performance, increased productivity, or enhanced professional growth.

Abu Dhabi’s latest education centre was announced at the ADQ Carnival 2024, an annual event to inspire, educate and enrich the community, held over a span of three days, from 25th – 28th January at Khalifa Park. As part of ADQ – one of the region’s largest holding companies, AD Ports Group is taking a significant step towards positively contributing to the UAE economy with this this newly developed centre.

Source: AD Ports Group