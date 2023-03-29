AD Ports Group Launches Container Shipping Service from Khalifa Port to Hamad and Shuwaikh/Shuaiba Port

AD Ports Group today announced the launch of a new shipping service that improves commercial and logistic connectivity and facilitates trade with Qatar and Kuwait. In addition to providing a free shipping service for cargo arriving via land transport throughout the month of Ramadan, in which cargo will be shipped via container vessels between UAE’s Khalifa Port, Qatar’s Hamad Port, and Kuwait’s Port of Shuwaikh and/or Port of Shuaiba.

Furthermore, AD Ports Group will provide customers with a digital appointment booking system for the new shipping service, through the Advanced Trade & Logistics Platform (ATLP), developed and operated by Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of the Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group said: “As a premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, AD Ports Group is harnessing its capabilities to meet the requirements of customers and partners. As always, we strive to establish strong business partnerships and launch new services to develop ways of cooperation and integration, in addition to enhancing trade connectivity.”

He added: “The launch of this new service to Qatar and Kuwait reflects our continuous endeavour to expand our services and further enhance our access to regional and global markets, in line with the vision of our wise leadership aimed at positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.”

The launch of this new service, between Khalifa Port, Hamad and Shuwaikh/Shuaiba Ports comes directly after the establishment of a new shipping service dedicated to Ro-Ro, between Khalifa Port and Shuwaikh Port, as part of AD Ports Group’s efforts towards driving excellence and leadership in the maritime and logistic services, strengthening commercial connectivity and facilitating trade movement in the region through Khalifa Port.

Source: AD Ports Group