AD Ports Group Launches its UAE Innovation Month 2022 Activities in a 3D Virtual World “Metaverse”

In line with ‘UAE Innovates 2022’, one of the world’s largest innovation festivals that takes place in February 2022. AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry, has announced the official start of its Innovation celebrations.

Under the theme of “The Future”, the Group’s festivities will include a wide array of events focused on leading-edge innovations driving the Industrial Revolution 4.0 vision, such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, and beyond. AD Ports Group’s innovation team will hold workshops, seminars, professional development programmes, and speaker sessions featuring some of the industry’s leading trends.

As part of the initiative, the Group will also host a range of activities that centre around the Metaverse, an online immersive and custom-designed 3D world that blends elements of business networks, gamification in E-learning, ludic and social activities, among many others.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Vice President of Innovation, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group is pleased to announce the commencement of activities that will not only celebrate the ongoing ‘UAE Innovates 2022’ event, but which will also highlight the recent achievements of our proud nation in driving innovation across the globe.

“The past two years posed severe challenges for economies and industries. However, AD Ports Group remained agile and leveraged its expertise as an innovator to devise and implement novel solutions that are rapidly transforming the region’s trade and logistics industries.

“During this year’s celebration of innovation, we will showcase our latest endeavours to implement advanced innovative solutions across the Groups’ Clusters.

This year’s edition will host again the Innovation café, an open platform dedicated to the exchange of knowledge on all things related to innovation. The main discussion topics will revolve around key sustainable sources of energy for the future.

Welcoming all employees, local and global partners, AD Ports Group’s Innovation Month celebrations will examine the latest innovations across several market segments including smart and green logistics, maritime technologies, and many more.

Source: AD Ports