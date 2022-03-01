AD Ports Group Signs Agreement to Establish 450,000 sqm Metal Park in KIZAD

AD Ports Group, the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, signed an agreement with Metal Park Investment ME LTD to establish an integrated metal hub in KIZAD that will cater to all industry verticals and offer flexibilities of scale to metal vendors, processors, and fabricators in the UAE.

Covering a total land area of 450,000 sqm, the future upcoming Metal Park in KIZAD will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities supporting storage and handling, processing, and fabrication activities, whilst offering access to research and development amenities, rental office space, and associated financial services.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, and Saleh Shahrestani, Chairman, Metal Park Investment ME.

In addition to industry-related infrastructure, Metal Park offers customers a unique solution featuring production planning capabilities, easy entry and exit policies, and access to finance and human resources services to keep operations at optimal levels.

Furthermore, by using the most secure ERP system, businesses can cut down administration time and take advantage of industry-leading technologies to help their businesses reach new heights.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster said: “AD Ports Group is committed to supporting the UAE’s economic diversification goals by advancing industrial development through our Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster.

“The metal industry provides crucial commodities for the development of buildings, automobiles, appliances, and toolmaking, making it an essential sector for the UAE’s continued growth and prosperity, in line with the vision of the leadership.

“Metal Park in KIZAD will create an ecosystem that helps metal service providers grow their business and adapt to market trends and conditions quickly and effectively, so they can plan for the future without constraint.”

Saleh Shahrestani, Chairman, Metal Park Investment ME said: “One of the defining points in the steel industry, Metal Park will revolutionise the steel fabrication industry and transform it into a win-win economy by providing a platform for metal services to be more efficient financially, economically and environmentally.”

“Membership at Metal Park will enable our clients to expand their businesses at times of growth with little capital and at times of economic downturn, giving them the ability to reduce their operating costs with ease without the overheads associated with redundancies that traditional business in this sector face. This is made possible as Metal Park provides a range of pay-as-you-go specialist workforce at competitive rates allowing for expansion and reduction of labour force as necessary.”

The strategic location of Metal Park in KIZAD also offers businesses a fully integrated trade and logistics platform that facilitates expansion efforts across the region. Located near Khalifa Port, KIZAD provides customers with world-class infrastructure, competitive utilities, in addition to direct access to a multimodal transport network with links over sea, road, and air, as well as rail in the future.

Source: Abu Dhabi Ports