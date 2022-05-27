AD Ports Group to Host Ports Authorities Roundtable 2022 for the First Time in the Region

AD Ports Group, the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, has confirmed it will host the 7th Edition of Ports Authorities Roundtable (PAR 2022), a major annual maritime event that brings together port authorities from around the world to strengthen consensus and cooperation in the industry.

The event is taking place at a crucial time for the ports and shipping sectors, as concerns grow over cargo backlogs in Asia that could potentially have major downstream effects for global supply chains.

Under the theme “Reimagining a New Era of Trade Together,” global port authorities will convene for the first time in the Middle East to exchange best practices, discuss issues of common interest and build mutually beneficial collaboration for today’s evolving maritime landscape. The event will take place at Four Seasons Al Maryah Island from 31 May to 2 June 2022.

At the closed-door event, first launched by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in 2015, the UAE delegation will be joined by high-level representatives from key global ports including Antwerp, Barcelona, Busan, Guangzhou, Iraq, Kobe, Oman, Rotterdam, Saudi Arabia, Seattle, Singapore and Shanghai.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group said: “AD Ports Group is honoured to bring the Port Authorities Roundtable to the UAE and wider Middle East region for the first time. Exceptional challenges faced in recent years have not only demonstrated the crucial role of trade in sustaining economic recovery but have also created opportunities to fast-track critical developments.

This event represents a key moment for progressive and productive dialogue on our collective response, and conversations at the Roundtable will be an essential cornerstone to establishing actionable roadmaps for the future growth of our industry.”

Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said: “The maritime industry has remained resilient in the face of unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. With global supply chain disruption, ports around the world are doing their best to manage the disruption and facilitate the flow of vessels and goods.

As port authorities, we must all continue to collaborate and respond to developments so as to further enhance the resilience of the sector, which plays a critical role in transporting more than 80% of global goods.

Notably, as we tackle immediate challenges, we must also push ahead with transforming our sector for the medium and long term. All port authorities are contributing to strengthen maritime resilience through digitalisation and innovations to improve port to port connectivity and the efficiency and capacity of the entire supply chains through better tracking and optimisation of the flow of goods.

We are delighted that PAR is returning as an in-person event after two years, and we look forward to the gathering of leaders from leading port authorities around the world for a fruitful discussion to address our common challenges at Abu Dhabi.”

Across sub-themes — Disruption, Digitalisation, Decarbonisation, and Diversification— the three-day event will focus on the role of ports in the global supply chain and their function to impact energy transition, climate change and the digital evolution, delving into topics on cross-border collaboration, the workforce of the future, cybersecurity and more.

Beyond insightful presentations at PAR 2022, AD Ports Group will showcase Abu Dhabi’s world-class ports and maritime facilities and initiatives supporting best-in-class logistics, transport, and trade in the region and beyond.

Source: AD Ports