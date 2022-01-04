AD Ports Group’s Industrial Cities & Free Zone attracts over 95 Polymer Factories

AD Ports Group announced that its Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster is now home to 95 companies in the polymers sector occupying a land area of 3,454,457 square metres.

AD Ports Group has also witnessed an increasing interest from polymer sector in its Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster, which is spread across 550 sq km of industrial and commercial land, and is home to over 1,500 local, regional, and international companies. Based on a Statistics Centre of Abu Dhabi survey, the total investment in the Cluster is estimated at more than AED 140 billion. Today ZonesCorp and KIZAD serve as the regional base for some of the best known companies of varying scale in the plastics and polymer sector.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global polymer market is expected to grow from $439.28 billion in 2021 to $616.82 billion by 2028, at a combined annual growth rate of 5 per cent between 2021 and 2028, due to its multitude of applications across FMCG, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and more.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, “In line with the rising demand for the development of a robust national polymer sector, we are working with our partners to accelerate investment and innovation in the region’s plastics downstream industry. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy that aims to grow the industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the country’s economy.

“By addressing the needs of companies operating in the polymer sector through swift and cost-effective access to polymers feedstock, best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure, and logistics services, we are contributing to Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a major global hub for polymers conversion, as well as the nation’s industrial diversification efforts.”

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, said, “Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster’s KIZAD Polymers Park has been specifically designed for the global plastic and polymers industry and has evolved significantly since its launch in 2019, serving as a catalyst to propel the polymers downstream sector in the UAE.

“Our collaboration with stakeholders from across the value chain, including polymer manufacturers, converters, and service providers, reflects our ambitious plans to become a hub for the global polymers sector by 2025 and contribute tremendously to the region’s GDP and job creation.”

Situated at a strategic location with robust logistics, Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster’s KIZAD Polymers Park enables companies to expand or enter foreign markets and has the potential to produce up to approximately 400,000 tonnes of plastic products annually. It holds great value for local, regional, and global companies seeking a strong, efficient, mature industrial and distribution platform for their next consumer destinations. The hub caters to various polymers’ segments, including industrial use, such as packaging, construction, and semi-finished products; end-use customers, such as household goods, agriculture, and hygiene products; material science, including compounded and composite materials, and 3D Printing.

