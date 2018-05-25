Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Adani declines comment on report it will sell stake in Australian APCT coal terminal

Adani declines comment on report it will sell stake in Australian APCT coal terminal

in Port News 25/05/2018

India’s Adani has declined to comment on media reports that it was planning to sell a stake in the Abbot Point Coal Terminal in the Australian state of Queensland.

“We don’t have a comment to provide on this matter,” an Adani spokeswoman said Wednesday in response to S&P Global Platts’ queries on the reported plan.

On Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Indian miner had appointed investment bank Rothschild for the sale of a stake in APCT.

APCT is part of Adani’s plan to build the giant Carmichael thermal coal project in the Galilee Basin. It also includes a to-be constructed 400 kilometer rail line linking the mine to the port.

The report by the SMH quoted unnamed sources who also said the move could be done in order to help Adani raise funds for the controversial coal mine.

Adani has been struggling to find funding for Carmichael. In December, the premier of Queensland barred Adani from receiving the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which offers up to A$5 billion over five years.

Recently, a number of Chinese banks had also ruled out financing the project.

Stage one of the Carmichael project was intended to have a production of 25 million mt/year, which APCT has sufficient capacity to handle. Later stages of the mine are intended to lift capacity to a peak of 60 million mt/year, which would require an expansion of APCT’s port capacity from 50 million mt/year to 120 million mt, Adani had previously said.
Source: Platts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software