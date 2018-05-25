Adani declines comment on report it will sell stake in Australian APCT coal terminal

India’s Adani has declined to comment on media reports that it was planning to sell a stake in the Abbot Point Coal Terminal in the Australian state of Queensland.

“We don’t have a comment to provide on this matter,” an Adani spokeswoman said Wednesday in response to S&P Global Platts’ queries on the reported plan.

On Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Indian miner had appointed investment bank Rothschild for the sale of a stake in APCT.

APCT is part of Adani’s plan to build the giant Carmichael thermal coal project in the Galilee Basin. It also includes a to-be constructed 400 kilometer rail line linking the mine to the port.

The report by the SMH quoted unnamed sources who also said the move could be done in order to help Adani raise funds for the controversial coal mine.

Adani has been struggling to find funding for Carmichael. In December, the premier of Queensland barred Adani from receiving the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which offers up to A$5 billion over five years.

Recently, a number of Chinese banks had also ruled out financing the project.

Stage one of the Carmichael project was intended to have a production of 25 million mt/year, which APCT has sufficient capacity to handle. Later stages of the mine are intended to lift capacity to a peak of 60 million mt/year, which would require an expansion of APCT’s port capacity from 50 million mt/year to 120 million mt, Adani had previously said.

Source: Platts