Adani expects to ship first coal from Australian mine in two years

in Freight News 14/06/2019

India’s Adani Enterprises expects to ship first coal from its Australian mine in two years, Adani Mining Chief Executive Lucas Dow said on Thursday, after the company won the green light to start construction on the long delayed project.

“The construction period for the mine and rail project is two years. You could be thinking from today in two years’ time people should be expecting we have exported our first piece of coal,” Dow told reporters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

