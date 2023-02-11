Adani Gangavaram Port inducts a new loco at the port

Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today inducted a new Loco Train to enhance the operational capacity & efficiency in rake handling from the port. The Port infrastructure is being developed with forward planning for future requirements of increased volumes of rakes future. The port has also set a new record of handling 600 rakes in a month. Previously the Gangavaram port has handled 594 Rakes in the December month.

The Port is having state of the art infrastructure facilities to manage various imports and export cargos having deep depth multi-purpose cargo berths. In addition to that Adani Gangavaram Port is equipped with vast storage facilities including covered warehouses to manage various cargos and state of the art material handling systems. Adani GPL is consistently performing well and creating newer records for cargo management.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on adding a new loco at the port and also achieve the new record of handling 600 rakes in one month. We at Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”

Source: Adani Gangavaram Port