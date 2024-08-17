Adani Gangavaram Port Receives Independence Day Meritorious

Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India, was honored with the Independence Day Meritorious Award during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Visakhapatnam. This prestigious recognition was awarded in acknowledgment of the port’s outstanding contributions to the integrated development of Visakhapatnam District, its excellence in export and import operations, and its dedication to fostering strong public relations within the community.

The award was presented by Shri Anagani Satya Prasad, Hon’ble Minister of Revenue, Registration & Stamps, Government of Andhra Pradesh, to the senior management team of Adani Gangavaram Port. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including District Collector Mr. Harendhira Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police Mr. K. Fakeerappa, and other prominent district officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for our efforts in driving economic growth and development in Visakhapatnam District. This award reflects our commitment to excellence in service and our dedication to the community.” The port remains a crucial player in bolstering the region’s economic infrastructure, contributing significantly to both local and national development.

Source: Adani Port