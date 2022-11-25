Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone receives the top ranking in Moody’s Global ESG rating

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has been ranked first globally across all the Emerging Markets in the Transport & Logistics sector by Moody’s ESG Solutions in its latest assessment for 2022. The rating agency evaluated the Company on a range of indicators, policies, processes, and systems covering Environment, Human Rights, Corporate Governance, Human Resources and Community Involvement.

APSEZ has been ranked 1st among 59 Indian companies and 9th among 844 companies in the Emerging Markets globally across all sectors/ industries which reflects its standing among all the other global ESG leaders. Overall, the company scored in the 97th percentile among 4,885 companies assessed by Moody’s, across all industries and sectors worldwide.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu) representing 24% of the country’s total port capacity, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing two transshipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Source: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)