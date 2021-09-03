Adani Ports handles cargo volume of 23.32 MMT in August 2021; Stock gains over 1%

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (“APSEZ”) has informed its operational performance for August 2021 on Thursday. The company’s stocks gain amid monthly data report.

During the month of August 2021, the company handled a cargo volume of 23.32 MMT at its ports, registering a 21% growth on Year on Year basis.

At around 3:16 PM, Adani Ports was trading at Rs753.50 apiece up by Rs8.5 or 1.14% on Sensex.

The scrip opened at Rs745.40 apiece and has touched a high and low of Rs760.30 and Rs744.30 respectively.

Source: IIFL Securities