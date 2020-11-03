Adani Ports handles Cargo volume of 25.25 MMT in Oct 2020

Adani Ports SEZ has announced its operational performance for October 2020.

According to the regulatory filing, Adani Ports handled Cargo volume of 25.25 MMT in October 2020.

The company said, in October 2020 excluding Krishnapatnam Port (which was acquired in October) APSEZ handled cargo volume of 22 MMT a growth of 21% on Y-o-Y basis.

Further, in October, Adani’s Mundra port handled container volume of around 0.52 million TEU’s which is the highest container volume handled by any port in India for a month.

At around 1.45 pm, Adani Ports stock was trading at Rs353.65 per piece down 1.68% on Sensex.

The stock has touched an intraday high and low of Rs362.50 per piece and Rs351.35 per piece respectively.

Source: India Infoline News Service