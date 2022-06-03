Adani Ports handles total cargo volume of 30.37 MMT in May’22

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it had handled a cargo volume of 30.37 MMT in May 2022, implying 4% YoY growth.

Total coal volumes increased 6% YoY, on the back of thermal coal growth of 5% and coking coal by 9%.

Despite record crude prices, volumes jumped 15% YoY. Key ports reflecting this volume growth are Mundra (7%), Dhamra (35%), Dahej (42%) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (50%).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company reported a 21.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1033.02 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1320.69 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 6.6% YoY to Rs 3,845.03 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

