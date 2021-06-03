Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Adani Ports records 79% growth in handled cargo volume in May 2021

Adani Ports records 79% growth in handled cargo volume in May 2021

in Port News 03/06/2021

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance as under:

(i) In the month of May, 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 25.65 MMT thus registering a growth of 79% on Year on Year basis.

(ii) In the container segment, in May 2021, APSEZ handled container volume of 0.72 MN TEU’s thus registering a growth of 67 % on Year on Year basis.

(iii) In the month of May, 2021, Mundra port handled container volume of 0.56 MN TEU’s thus registering a growth of 61% on Year on Year basis.
Source: Capital Market

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software