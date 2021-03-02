Adani Ports sees 8% growth in cargo volumes in Feb

Recent News

  

02/03/2021

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that the company handled cargo volume of 21.12 MMT in month of February 2021, a growth of 8% on year on year basis. This includes cargo volume of 2.95 MMT handled at Krishnapatnam Port.

Similarly, till February 2021, APSEZ handled cargo of 221.26 MMT a growth of 8% on year on year basis.

This includes cargo volume of 16.57 MMT handled at Krishnapatnam port from the date of acquisition i.e. October, 2020.
Source: Capital Market

