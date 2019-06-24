Adani Ports to raise $1 bn to repay debt

Adani Ports & SEZ is tapping the international debt market to raise up to $1 billion to fund its capex plans and also to retire some of its debt, according to merchant banking sources.

The proposed issue has a ‘Baa3’ rating from the global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.

“Adani Ports is doing a USD issue soon and will be raising $750 million to $1 billion,” merchant banking sources told but refused to share more details like the tenure of the debt or the likely pricing.

Source: Hans India