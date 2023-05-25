Adapting to market reality – new episode of “CEO Talks”

In the second instalment of “CEO Talks”, Keith Svendsen discusses the current market reality and what it means for the business, service to customers and APM Terminals’ decarbonisation ambition.

Speaking at APM Terminals Elizabeth, APM Terminals CEO admits that the year has started off with less volume and fewer vessels as a result of the shift in trade outlook, which will translate into a challenging few months ahead, but Keith Svendsen remains confident that eventually “trade will come back”. In the short term, the company will focus on serving customers, while improving efficiency by removing waste from operations.

Customer centricity remains at the forefront, with improving the speed of service to truckers and reducing port stay time for vessels. This benefits shipping line customers and improves the company’s operational efficiency.

And there is good news regarding decarbonisation, where Keith Svendsen confirms that APM Terminals’ ambition in that respect remains intact. “We are committed to our roadmap, so it’s game on!”, he shares.

Finally, people remain at the heart of what APM Terminals does – “every heart and brain in the game”, as Keith Svendsen calls it.

Source: APM Terminals