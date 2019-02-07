Added vessel on Far East Asia to Gulf service, to be implemented in Spring 2019

As previously communicated, to improve the customer experience with Maersk and provide cost-effective products, we will be adding a vessel to the rotation of our Far East Asia to Gulf service (TP18). We are writing today to announce that this added vessel will be only implemented later in the Spring 2019 instead, to make sure we can ensure the smoothest transition for our customers.

This change will lead to modifications of our schedule and published transit times, while capacity and current rotation will remain unchanged.



Source: Maersk