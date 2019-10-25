Additional layer of Protection enhances ASBA’s Agent Member Certification ASBA Ship Agency Companies: Tested – Trusted – Certified

Fiscal responsibility, experience, training and adequate insurance are the pillars of the Association of Ship Brokers & Agents (USA) (ASBA) Ship Agency Company Member Certification that celebrated 14 years in 2019. Maritime principals are recognizing the value of appointing ship agency companies who have raised minimum standards via ASBA’s Certification and provide operational excellence and risk mitigation. But wait, ASBA members have added another layer of protection for their principals by including an Errors & Omissions insurance requirement to their annual certification. As professional and certified service providers, ASBA member ship agency companies recognized that their principals should expect that they are backed by professional indemnity insurance in case of a mistake. E&O cover provides maritime principals this additional level of security.

ASBA was formed in 1934. The Association addresses issues affecting member companies and their principals on a national level while advocating for professionalism. ASBA’s landmark ship agency company member certification was embraced by its international counterpart, the Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers & Agents (FONASBA) in 2008, known as the FONASBA Quality Standard (FQS). Owner’s organizations: BIMCO, INTERTANKO, and INTERCARGO, recognize the value of promoting “quality” in the appointment of ship agents and have endorsed the FONASBA Quality Standard. ASBA’s thirty-six member ship agency companies typically handle over 45,000 vessel calls in the USA and Canada. ASBA Certified Members represent close to 65% of the dry and wet bulk vessels calling US ports each year. In terms of experience, these statistics tell a clear story.

Source: ASBA