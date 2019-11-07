Adequate measures in place for ports’ safety

The security and safety of ports, shipping and maritime were highlighted at a session held yesterday at the Silk Road Exhibition & One Belt, One Road Conference running at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The panelists asked the management of ports and other stakeholders to take extra precautions by training their employees to ensure safety and security of ports and maritime operation because it is a global matter.

Second session of the event was on Security and Safety in Supply and Logistics which was moderated by Minas Khatchadorian, Consultant at the Qatar International Centre for conciliation and Arbitration.

The panelists of the second sessions were Captain Abdulaziz Nasser Al Yafei, Executive Vice President of Operation at Mwani Qatar and Pino Musolino, President of the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (AdSP).

Captain Abdulaziz Nasser Al Yafei said that Mwani Qatar organises trainig programs on a regular basis, where employees are trained to ensure the readiness of the port for any type of accidents.

“Our ports have proven their capabilities in terms of infrastructure, and human resource, and today we are talking about unprecedented handling rates. This confirms the capabilities of ports of Qatar,” said Al Yafei

He said the State has invested about $8bn to develop the main ports the country, whether Hamad Port, Ruwais Port, and Doha Port which is currently being developed, in addition to developing legislation and redrafting laws, in accordance with the agreements and laws signed by the State with the maritime organisation.

Mwani Qatar is exerting great efforts to develop its technological systems, and it is currently working on developing its technological and digital systems in all ports, in accordance with the requirements and needs of the Qatari business community.

He pointed out that Hamad Port started its construction at the end of 2016, which secured the needs of the state of imports and exports, and now it is also working to provide and meet the needs of the global market.

“Today, if we talk about Hamad Port, it was able to provide possibilities for the maritime business community.The port contains a container terminal, the second terminal is being constructed and the engineering designs for container terminal 3 have been completed,” said Al Yafei.

He said that the multi-billion dollar investment not only provides additional absorptive capacity, but also provides a new set of capacities for specific sectors in the maritime transport sector.

Al Yafei pointed out that the State has worked to develop its infrastructure fully to meet the aspirations and requirements of the Qatari business community.

“Mwani Qatar also manages Doha Port to meet the needs of cruise ships and another port for traditional and wooden ships. All these ports complement each other and provide the services required to the business community,” said Al Yafei.

He said that Mwani Qatar is responsible for the management of ports and maritime transport stations in Qatar, in addition to the port services provider and integrated logistics in Qatar which play another pivotal role.

“Mwani Qatar is not only in a strong position to develop a regional shipping hub in the Gulf, but it is also a key player in diversifying Qatar’s economy,” he added.

He said that Mwani Qatar is responsible for the management of Hamad Port and Ruwais Port, both commercial ports, as well as the development of Doha Port, which will become a port for cruise ships.

He added that as part of its vital support for the infrastructure projects associated with the preparations for the 2022 World Cup and other international events and projects, Mawani Qatar works under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, working closely with stakeholders and partners to secure materials and goods and promote shipping.

Pino Musolino, President of the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (AdSP) said that safety is very important to attract the investments in maritime and other sectors.

“If the supply chain is not safe and secure, the whole international trade will not flourish,” said Musolino.

He said that huge money are being invested in maritime transportation. Safety is very important for all means of transportation.

“International regulations are in place to ensure the safety and security of ports and shipping lines,” he added.

He warned that a small mistake by even one person in clearance can cause huge damages.

“I can say through my experience in private sector in shipping lines that the majority of mistakes are human errors,” said Khatchadorian.

He said that one thing that could avoid such mistake is to prepare the employees to fulfill all required procedures and to use latest technologies.

“Security and safety should not be neglected at any level because it is matter of safety of global supply chain,” he added.

Source: The Peninsula