Adm. Rabiee: “AFFINITY V” successfully refloated and traffic is back on track

Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, has announced today that the 64,000-ton oil tanker “AFFINITY V” that ran aground at the 141 km mark (Canal marking) has been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts of the SCA’s salvage units and tugboats. The tanker ran aground due to technical failure in the rudder which led to loss of steering ability..

Immediately after the incident, Adm. Rabiee put together a work group of traffic control officers under H.E.’s direct supervision and leadership.

The team worked in co-ordination with the Port-Tawfiq traffic control office to carry out the necessary measures. Five tugboats were deployed to the incident’s location as well as the SCA’s salvage division to carry out rapid intervention measures and refloat the vessel.

Source: Suez Canal