ADMIRALTY Vector Chart Service (AVCS) is now available online to support shore-based decision making

Developed by the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), AVCS Online gives shore-based users and planning teams access to more than 15,000 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), updated weekly, to support vessel tracking, voyage planning and for use in accident and emergency incidents. The inclusion of chart display settings and pick reports enables the on-board experience to be replicated from ashore.

To support an increasingly flexible, digital working environment for shore-based staff, AVCS Online can be integrated into existing web-based systems as a standalone chart solution, or as a base layer with other layers added, to optimise the planning and support potential of the service.

Cathrine Armour, Director of Customer Division at UKHO, said:

“We recognised there was a strong call from shore-based teams for a way to access AVCS from their office. The creation of AVCS Online reflects that, enabling our partners to provide technical solutions to the specific needs of customers. We are confident that shipping companies, government agencies and other professional users will utilise the planning service to support safe navigation around the world – be that at sea or on-shore.”

ADMIRALTY Vector Chart Service (AVCS) is a world-leading ENC service, enabling ships to navigate on ECDIS for the entirety of most major routes on a single chart service. This coverage includes 4,000 of the biggest ports worldwide, of which AVCS offers unique coverage for over 100.

Source: UK Hydrographic Office