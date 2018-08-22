Adnavem, the new transparent marketplace for global transportation, continues to grow with new hires

Swedish logistics tech start-up Adnavem is continuing to grow. As of the 20th of August, Marta S. Santa and Sara Sörlin take on the roles of Sales Consultant within the Swedish market. The operations department is further strengthened as Kristina Reichel takes on the position of Operation Specialist.

Both Sörlin and Santa bring with them extensive experience within sales, through traditional and modern sales methods, latest positions were at MyNewsDesk.

“We are very pleased to have attracted these two sales talents to our team,” said Adnavem CEO Andreas Wramsmyr. “We have an exciting autumn ahead of us with now further opportunity to reach relevant customers and suppliers in the Swedish market. We offer a great product for companies looking for more transparency, control and lower costs for their transportations.”

Kristina Reichel took on her new role on the 4th of August, after 13 years working at Panalpina. She has comprehensive experience in finding the best solutions for customers and partners based on their unique needs.

“Already today, transport customers can make their entire booking easily through our marketplace, while transport providers can easily offer their services and reach new customers.” said Wramsmyr. “However, we see a need for additional operational excellence, and Kristina will be a key person to help us further develop the platform based on evolving needs and the world around us.”

Adnavem was founded in September 2017 and is based in Gothenburg, today consisting of eight people. The company’s vision is to be the most desirable marketplace for companies looking for transparent shipping and the control to plan and book their transports directly online. By streamlining intermediaries, the transport buyer can ensure who manages their goods, gain more control and get a lower price.

Source: Adnavem