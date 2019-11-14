ADNOC has visions of Murban as a global benchmark, but it’s a ways away

In launching a new futures contract for its flagship Murban crude grade, Abu Dhabi has ambitions beyond making it a regional benchmark for the Middle East.

Growing demand from Asian refiners and quality issues in longstanding markers Brent and WTI could one day enable Murban to cement its status as the premier global crude benchmark, officials with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said Tuesday.

“We like to think of Murban as a new international currency,” ADNOC’s head oil trader Philippe Khoury said at an oil industry conference hosted by the company. “The consistency of quantity and quality makes it extremely resilient. We still have to demonstrate that over time the community can trust this crude oil to become a benchmark.”

ADNOC and the Intercontinental Exchange announced Monday that the Murban futures contract would begin trading in the first half of 2020 on a new Abu Dhabi exchange in partnership with nine international energy companies.

ADNOC officials have said this will enable the company to earn better value for its Murban grade, which is closer in quality to Brent and WTI than the heavier and sourer Dubai and Oman crudes that many Middle Eastern grades are priced against. Murban has traded at a premium to Brent, and Khoury said he expects it to continue to do so.

But Vitol CEO Russell Hardy said that Murban’s ability to supplant Brent or WTI won’t happen overnight.

Some two-thirds of the world’s traded oil is priced relative to Brent. S&P Global Platts assesses Brent spot prices, while ICE offers a Brent futures contract. WTI, meanwhile, is a blend of US crudes that underpins the NYMEX’s crude futures.

“WTI and Brent are very, very established, and there’s a great deal of different constituents playing in those markets,” Hardy said at the conference. “If you pick those markets apart, you’ll find trading companies involved, national oil companies involved, hedge funds involved, pension funds involved. So these things will take time to build up on the exchange here.”

STEADY SUPPLIES OF MURBAN

Khoury countered that WTI prices are influenced by infrastructure bottlenecks in the US, while reserves of North Sea crudes that underpin the Brent crude basket are “depleting in terms of quality and quantity.”

“We are starting late in the game, compared to WTI,” he conceded, but added: “WTI has its weaknesses, it’s very much a domestic play. Brent has its own [challenges]. In the case of Murban, we have homogenous quality, we have diversity of producers and buyers and we had to find a partner who can distribute the hedging mechanism so we partnered with ICE.”

Murban is the main onshore crude grade of Abu Dhabi, with current production of about 1.7 million b/d expected to remain steady for the foreseeable future, according to sources.

The concession to produce the crude is 60% owned by ADNOC, with the remaining 40% held by BP, Total, Japan’s Inpex, Korea’s GS Caltex, and Chinese companies CNPC and Zhenhua Oil.

One source familiar with ADNOC’s trading operations said the company would ensure the stability of Murban supplies with its storage facilities in Japan, India and the eastern UAE port of Fujairah, along with the 1,700 wells that pump the crude.

ADNOC is expected to continue selling most of its crude through term contracts and does not intend to exclusively market its crude through the new Abu Dhabi exchange, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to reporters.

“It is all about a physical contract that is settled to give you a good pricing mechanism that is transparent, independent and reliable,” the source said. “The whole idea is to continue to support customers and give them a price formation concept that allows them to manage their risk.”

MAKING IT LIQUID

Thailand’s PTT, a partner in the new Abu Dhabi exchange, is a major Murban customer and welcomes the futures contract to help it hedge its risk, said Disathat Panyarachun, the company’s senior executive vice president for international trading.

“This is real important for end-users, like PTT,” he said. “We’re taking a lot of Murban, [so] we’d like to have more transparency [and] liquidity in the market.”

Building up market confidence in the contract so that it attracts more traders is a top priority, ADNOC officials said. Murban will compete against the established Oman futures contract offered by the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, which already struggles to attract liquidity.

DME on Tuesday said it has seen a 21% increase in year-on-year trading and a 172% surge in forward curve trading, after Saudi Arabia last year adopted the DME Oman contract in its official selling prices. The other half of Saudi Arabia’s OSP formula is based on S&P Global Platts’ assessment of Dubai crude.

“I think there’s a lot of work to do” for the Murban contract to succeed, said Vitol’s Hardy, whose company is also a shareholder in the DME. “There’s a great deal of preparation required and the most important thing is we get the maximum number of participants possible so you create a liquid marketplace right from the beginning.”

