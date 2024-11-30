ADNOC, Jiangnan Shipyard, and DNV celebrate delivery of first large-scale Mark III Flex LNG Carrier in China

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd., and classification society DNV, celebrated the naming and delivery ceremony of China’s first large-scale Mark III Flex membrane LNG carrier, the 175,000 cbm, Al Shelila. The first of a six-vessel series, this landmark delivery is one of the most innovative vessels ever constructed in China, with an optimized hull form, high-efficiency propellers, twin skeg design, and air lubrication system.

As the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in securing the global energy supply continues to grow, demand for LNG carriers has soared. But these are some of the most sophisticated ship type in shipping, and developing the expertise and networks to successfully deliver these complex projects in a demanding market requires a truly cooperative effort.

The newly delivered Al Shelila utilizes a raft of efficiency and emissions reduction features that have drawn on experts from across DNV’s global network. This includes the adoption of two sets of WinGD 5X72DF-2.1 engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) system for reduced methane slip, the GTT Mark III Flex membrane cargo containment system with an 0.085%/day boil-off rate, two shaft generators for improving energy efficiency, and the Jiangnan Intelligent Ship System (JNIS) for real-time energy optimization.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc Logistics and Services, said: “We are proud to take delivery of ‘Al Shelila,’ from Jiangnan Shipyard. In Arabic, ‘Shelila’ represents strength and grace, qualities that reflect the legacy of our forefathers’ vessels. As we expand our fleet to meet rising global demand for natural gas, our deepening partnership with Jiangnan Shipyard underscores the strong industrial ties between the UAE and China, reinforcing our shared commitment to powering global economic growth, and we commend DNV for their expert consultation in the design of this world-class vessel.”

Mr. Lin Ou, Chairman of Jiangnan Shipyard, said: “With the great trust and support of ADNOC L&S, DNV, GTT and all relevant parties, Jiangnan has completed the construction of China’s first Mark III type large LNG carrier two months ahead of schedule. As a leading global shipbuilding company specialized in the full series of gas carriers, Jiangnan has demonstrated our comprehensive shipbuilding ability again. We are committed to delivering the upcoming series of LNG carriers, VLEC, and VLAC on time with good quality, to better support ADNOC L&S to achieve its drive for fleet expansion and further deepen our strategic cooperation with ADNOC.”

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV – Maritime, said: “In the LNG segment achieving success requires bringing all stakeholders, from ship owners, and shipyards, to cargo owners, charterers, together on projects at the highest level of technical expertise and quality,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV – Maritime. “This project is a testament to the excellent communication, planning, and coordination between ADNOC, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, and DNV and highlights the strength of our collaboration and the collective efforts of everyone involved. We are very pleased to have been part of the milestone and look forward to deepening our relationship over the coming deliveries.”

“We are very proud of the support we have been able to provide to the Jiangnan shipyard in the highly challenging large LNG segment,” says Norbert Kray, Regional Manager for Maritime Greater China at DNV. “We have worked closely together with ADNOC and Jiangnan to find solutions that can help realize the project with maximum efficiency, while maintaining compliance to our rigorous class rules and the relevant industry standards. That we have been collectively able to deliver on such a highly ambitious timeline is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates that there is a bright future for Chinese-built LNG carriers.”

To help Chinese yards succeed in the emerging alternative fuels segment, DNV established a Gas Carrier and Alternative Fuels Expert Team at their technical centre in Shanghai in 2022 that provides a full range of know-how and services.

Source: DNV