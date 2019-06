Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading at its Das Island plant during the second half of July, three industry sources said.

The tender closes on June 19 and is valid for a day, one of the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON; editing by Christian Schmollinger)