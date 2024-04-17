ADNOC Trading snaps up June-loading Upper Zakum crude, traders say

The trading arm for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has snapped up several June-loading cargoes of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude in the spot market, tightening Middle East supply, trade sources said on Wednesday.

ADNOC Trading has bought at least four cargoes of the medium-high sulphur crude from Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Omani trading firm OQ, Repsol and Aramco Trading at premiums of about $2.20-$2.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said, nearly $1 a barrel higher than the previous month.

ADNOC said it does not comment on such issues. The other oil firms typically do not comment on commercial deals.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)