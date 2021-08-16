ADNOC’s shipping arm signs deal with Roll Group for transport solutions

The shipping and maritime arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has signed an agreement with the Netherlands-based Roll Group to implement transport solutions for both onshore and offshore projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S and the Dutch company will offer end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full scale installation for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. This integrated approach is expected to reduce overall project costs for customers, including ADNOC Group, the oil major said in a statement on Sunday.

Roll Group will set up a permanent base at ADNOC L&S’ main industrial hub at Mussafah in the UAE and will relocate other services to the Riash facility.

“Heavy lift services are an integral part of any large EPC contract, and this combined capability allows us to deliver a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution, which also turns out to be more economical for the project,” said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of ADNOC L&S.

He said the UAE was making large investments in new downstream and industrial facilities and refurbishing existing plants. “As part of our broad strategy across shipping, integrated logistics and marine services, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that can meet the transport and logistical needs of such large and critical oil and gas projects.”

There are several major oil and gas projects at the bidding stage in the UAE, which require such a combined solution of heavy lift land transport, marine transport, marine services and engineering, the statement added.

Source: ZAWYA (Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)