‘Adopt a Ship Programme’ – MSC’s CSR initiative in India

An ‘Adopt a Ship Programme’ has been initiated as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by world’s leading and Geneva-headquartered shipping company that employs a substantial number of Indian seafarers, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

MSC’s Cyprus-based arm MSC Shipmanagement Limited will spearhead this CSR initiative and aim to connect with at 10 to 12 schools in India in the current year. Through ‘Adopt a Ship Programme’, primary school students of India will be linked with MSC Cargo and Cruise vessels’ senior crew members.

Nita Jha, Head of Group Learning & Organizational Development, Sustainability & Support Services, MSC Shipmanagement said, “The aim of our ‘Adopt a Ship Programme’ CSR initiative is to highlight the positive side and benefits of the shipping industry and its huge contribution to the global economy. This maritime awareness programme will influence thousands of Indian students to opt for the merchant navy as a lucrative career option.”

Jha added that a leading maritime nation like India having a long coastline of around 7,500 Kilometers has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35. MSC’s connect with Indian students through ‘Adopt a Ship Programme’ will act as a major boost for the Indian shipmanning industry in the years to come as Indian seafarers have acquired a prestigious position as a major global workforce over many decades.

MSC Shipmanagement Limited employs over 14,000 people, which includes shore staff in Cyprus, India, Ukraine and Philippines as well as the skilled crew on board MSC’s managed cargo and cruises vessels.

Based in Cyprus currently, Nita Jha is a native of the Indian state of Bihar. She studied at University of Cambridge and also worked as an English teacher in India and Hong Kong for many years. Nita Jha also served the Government of India-owned broadcast station ‘All India Radio’ as a Singer.

