Aegean Shipping signs the construction of two Aframax vessels

We are pleased to announce that on 30 September 2020 Aegean Shipping Management has entered into an agreement with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co shipyard, China to construct two high specification Aframax (114K dwt tons) tanker vessels.

Our Company’s Principal Mr. George Melissanidis signed the final contract and officially placed the order for the new building vessels during the remote ceremony held in Aegean Shipping Management’s and Cosco’s offices respectively.

The two ordered new buildings will be the 9th & 10th consecutive new-building order our Company has placed with COSCO Group in the last 4 years.

Vessels will be classed and supervised during construction by BV and built according to the latest Tier III environmental requirements, certified with the highest ECO friendly class notations enhancing our commitment to the protection of the Environment and strengthening the “Green Fleet” perspective governing our operations.

Both vessels will be ready for delivery on Q4/ 2022.

As of today, the Aegean Shipping Fleet consist of new-building vessels only.

This order heralds a new era of growth for our Company, who remains committed to provide first-class and Environmental friendly services to our Charterers.

Source: Aegean Shipping