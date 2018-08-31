AEGIR-Marine releases own branded propulsion controls system at SMM

AEGIR-Marine, full service provider for stern tube seals and propulsion systems for the maritime industry, releases its own branded propulsion controls system: Prime Controls. The development of Prime Controls allows AEGIR-Marine to provide its customers with a full controls system retrofit and the assurance that spare parts are available at least fifteen years after delivery. AEGIR will demonstrate Prime Controls at the SMM in Hamburg from 4th to 7th September 2018 (stand A1.430).

“At AEGIR-Marine we witness a growth in the retrofit market for propulsion controls and automation”, said Justin van Hoeve, Control Specialist at AEGIR-Marine. “Therefore, we entered in a strategic partnership with a well-known German company with over sixty years of experience when it comes to electrical and automation within the maritime industry. We can now offer our clients a full retrofit, from beginning to end. When it comes to azimuthal, CPP or tunnel thruster upgrades AEGIR-Marine has a solution that will fit every client’s need and budget.”

