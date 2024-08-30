AEGIR-Marine takes first step on the road to B Corp

AEGIR-Marine, the Netherlands-based stern tube seal and propulsion system service provider, is pleased to announce that it has applied for B Corp certification. The move represents the company’s next step in its drive to raise the level of sustainability throughout its operations. B Corp certification is an assessment of a company’s social sustainability and environmental performance standards with full accountability and transparency. During the coming months, AEGIR-Marine will be assessed on all aspects of its business operations. This will verify the company’s commitment to its people, the community and the environment.

Since its founding in 2000, AEGIR-Marine has grown steadily into a renowned and trusted provider of stern tube seal and propulsion parts and service to shipowners around the world. While working with the most sustainable business praccces possible has always been part of the company’s way of working, this has gained momentum in recent years. “In general, the maritime industry has traditonally been an ‘energy guzzler’ so in applying for B Corp certficaton we want to show that things can be done differently.

Our application for B Corp is just part of this: it is one of several projects that we have on our sustainability agenda,” says Rob de Wit, AEGIR-Marine’s Innovation & Business Development Manager. “This mirrors the philosophy in this company that sustainable actions regarding people, planet and organisation are crucial to staying relevant in the future.”

In order to demonstrate that the company meets the numerous conditions necessary to gain B Corp certification, AEGIR-Marine’s preparations for the B Corp application have been both intensive and extensive “This has involved a huge range of subjects, calling for the commitment of everyone within the company, at each of our ten offices worldwide. We are very proud of everyone’s contribution and we are now looking forward to the next few months of evaluation and analysis with confidence.”

Source: AEGIR-Marine BV