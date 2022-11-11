AET’s Eagle Valence Wins Tanker of the Year at the Tanker Shipping & Trade Awards 2022

AET’s first LNG dual-fuel VLCC Eagle Valence has won the Tanker of the Year Award at the Tanker Shipping & Trade (TS&T) Conference, Awards & Exhibition 2022 held yesterday in Athens, Greece. The 2022-built vessel is on long-term charter to Total Energies.

The award was open to tankers delivered since November 2021 and engage in bulk liquid transport that sets new benchmarks in one, more, or all of the following areas: design, environmental, operational, safety, and technical performance.

Eagle Valence has been recognised for setting a new bar for vessels of its kind – it can run on LNG, powered by a WIN GD 7×82 dual-fuel engine. The vessel exceeds the EEDI Phase 2 reference line by more than 20% and supports AET’s goals of a 40% reduction in annual efficiency ratio Greenhouse Gas (GHG) intensity by 2030 and net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam, AET President & CEO and MISC President/Group CEO said: “This award is a great recognition for AET and the entire MISC Group. Eagle Valence, together with her sister Eagle Vallery, represent a game changer in conventional shipping and their carbon footprint reduction is contributing to the Group’s sustainability goals. I would like to thank the TS&T organising team for providing this excellent platform, and the wider maritime community for your steadfast support and recognition of AET’s work that we do as a team.

Congratulations and a big thanks to all my colleagues at sea and ashore across the MISC Group and our partners for your continued support in making this achievement possible! This award is a testament to your hard work and dedication, to achieve excellence beyond our decarbonisation agenda. As a global leader in responsible and sustainable shipping, we will continue to innovate with like-minded partners to advance the Maritime’s decarbonisation progress ahead of 2050.”

Source: AET