Affordable Crew Communications Are Now Available to All Vessels

Keeping in touch at sea, even in an emergency, is now easier and affordable – thanks to a new lightweight satellite communication terminal.

Thuraya MarineStar, being unveiled during this week’s Europort event in Rotterdam, blends robust design with unprecedented functionality and unmatched levels of value to provide flawless voice communications with tracking and monitoring across the world’s busiest sea routes and fishing hotspots.

Now available as part of IEC Telecom’s extensive satcom portfolio, Thuraya MarineStar enables satellite calls to landlines, mobile phones and other satellite phones and can also connect to a standard analogue phone as an extension or an on-board PBX.

As a strategic partner for Thuraya, IEC Telecom is making the new terminal available through its extensive global network, providing its reliable 24/7 support service to ensure dependable coverage wherever and whenever needed.

Nabil Ben Soussia, IEC Telecom Vice President – Maritime, said: “We are excited to unveil this product together with Thuraya, our strategic partner. Thuraya MarineStar delivers the reassurance of constant connectivity and communications and can cater to the operational requirements of a wide variety of small and specialized vessels, such as workboats and fishing boats.”

Available with IEC’s exclusive tariff plans, Thuraya MarineStar is now the most affordable maritime satellite terminal with fully customizable packages available to suit all needs and budgets.

“Thuraya MarineStar is so flexible and cost-effective that it makes vital onboard communication available to all vessel operators, which should put an end to the risks of ships being out of touch at sea,” he explained. “Thuraya MarineStar is robust and unaffected by extreme environments, and it supports crucial applications such as condition-based navigation, SOS and other emergency alerts through push notifications. This makes it ideal for vessels which need a backup alternative to radio communications.”

MarineStar can be used as a terminal for corporate communications and analogue extension for crew calling. During Europort IEC Telecom will showcase a range of exclusive tariffs plans, alongside its wide-ranging support services, to make Thuraya MarineStar the communications solution of choice for workboat operators.

Source: IEC Telecom