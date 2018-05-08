Aframax Troviken begins crude oil loading at UK’s Sullom Voe following reopening

The first vessel has begun loading at the UK’s Sullom Voe terminal following the recent shut-in at the facility, according to S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.

The Aframax Troviken entered the terminal on Sunday shortly after it reopened following the completion of repairs. It is expected to load a 600,000 barrel cargo of Brent crude.

According to Platts cargo tracking, the cargo is likely parcel B0404, originally scheduled to load in April, has been deferred several times, most recently from a laycan of May 4-6.

The terminal halted loadings on May 3 after a “minor defect” caused operator Enquest to stop both loadings and shipments along the Brent pipeline system. The last vessel to load in advance of the closure was the Alfa Italia, which took a cargo of Brent to the Whitegate refinery in Cork on May 2.

Last week’s outage, while small, saw several deferrals across both the May and June loading programs.

Source: Platts