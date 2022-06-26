Aframaxes and Suezmaxes Expected to Gain From Europe’s Oil Imports After Russian Oil Ban

Smaller tanker sizes, like Aframaxes and Suezmaxes are expected to be the main beneficiaries of Europe’s shifting of its oil imports. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “in recent months triple digit oil prices have become a new reality: unlikely to fall well below $100/bbl any time soon and potentially facing further upward pressure, as the world scrambles to find alternatives to Russian barrels”.

According to Gibson, “without a doubt, current price levels will have multiple consequences. The most direct is the impact on a road fuel demand. Pent up driving consumption rebounded strongly in late 2021/early 2022 once Covid-related restrictions were eased; however, evidence is emerging that road fuel demand is starting to feel the impact of higher prices. The EIA weekly data shows that gasoline and diesel demand in the US fell by 2.7% and 4.7% in May respectively year-on-year, while early indications for June show an even bigger contraction in diesel sales. A similar downward trend is observed in the UK and Germany, with Platts reporting UK gasoline sales down 6% year-on-year over the past six weeks. Whilst jet fuel consumption remains robust, offsetting deteriorating driving demand, the effect of the pent-up air travel demand is likely to dissipate once the summer holiday season is over, applying further downward pressure on absolute demand levels. On a macroeconomic level, surging inflation and the resulting increases in interest rates globally will hurt consumer disposable income, darkening the outlook further. Nonetheless, the IEA still sees global oil demand increasing by 1.8mbd in 2022 and by 2.2mbd in 2023. Next year’s growth is largely based on the assumption of resurgent Chinese demand, as the country recovers from Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions; however, this is far from certain as there is no evidence that China is ready to make major changes its zero-Covid policy anytime soon”.

The shipbroker added that “high oil prices will also have an effect on oil supply, supporting stronger growth in shale oil and making conventional oil projects more attractive. The IEA reports that capital spending is up by 30% relative to 2020, although it remains well below prepandemic levels. Some Middle Eastern OPEC countries are investing heavily to increase their spare capacity, but in the short-term, growth is likely to be dominated by non-OPEC+, where production is expected to increase by 1.8mbd this year, followed by 1.9mbd of growth in 2023. The biggest gain is expected in the US on the back of rising shale output and higher production in the Gulf of Mexico. This will see continued increases in US crude exports, although surging inflation, labour shortages and supply constraints may limit shale potential. Strong gains in production are also expected in Brazil, Guyana, Norway, and Canada. Aframax and Suezmax trade into Europe is likely to be the main beneficiary from anticipated increases in the US and Latin American production, whilst North Sea barrels are also likely to be retained within the European market. In Canada, growth in production will aid Aframax trade into Asia, as the expansion project of the TransMountain pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast of British Columbia (which will increase its capacity by nearly 600kbd) is due for completion in the 2nd half of next year”.

Gibson concluded that “ironically, whilst increases in crude production are supportive to seaborne tanker demand, threats to absolute demand work in the opposite way. Regardless of these opposing market forces, however, once the EU embargo on Russian oil comes into full force next year, the tanker market will benefit greatly from increased distances travelled, helping to weather the economic storm we potentially face ahead of us”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide