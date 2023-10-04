African maritime cadets all set for full virtual conference experience from Sailors’ Society

Future seafarers from across Africa are the latest maritime cadets preparing to take part in Sailors’ Society’s 2023 global wellness and mental health events designed exclusively for Gen Z mariners.

With those attending previous conferences saying they were now better prepared for a life at sea and that this wellness training should be mandatory on their curriculums, these events are a must for all those starting off their maritime career.

This is the second year that the international maritime charity is holding a virtual conference for cadets from maritime schools in South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Namibia and Angola as well as Mozambique, Reunion, Seychelles and Mauritius. But this year there is even more for cadets to see and do with a new state-of-the-art virtual conference centre.

The conference, which takes place on Thursday October 12 at 8.30 am SAST, will deliver a full virtual experience from a lobby and auditorium to interactive sessions and even a virtual space mimicking the physical stands found at trade shows and exhibitions.

Sponsored by TK Foundation, the Wellness at Sea Maritime Schools’ Conference – Africa will explore the all-important subject of wellness and mental health with a focus on key and current issues facing today’s seafarers, including diversity.

As well as practical advice on how to get their first job, these Gen Z cadets will hear presentations from key industry leaders and influencers, including Theresa Williams, Africa’s first female marine pilot, now Transnet Academy Head of Port Terminals and Marine and Capt. Thokozani Mthethwa, Deputy Harbour Master at the Port of Durban.

Sailors’ Society CEO, Sara Baade, said: “We have already held two phenomenally successful conferences this year for North Asian and South East Asian cadets and the feedback from both has been overwhelmingly positive, with young seafarers saying this gives them the tools and knowledge they need to help manage their wellbeing as they prepare for a career at sea.

“We are leading the field in our work with maritime cadets. These conferences are just the beginning of our long-term relationship with tomorrow’s workforce and future industry leaders.”

Source: Sailors’ Society