After numerous positive market reactions on COMPA Repairs – a ship repair service, Alveus aims to commercialise COMPA Repairs licence

The objective of the overall Horizon 2020 innovation project COMPA 2GO was to commercialise COMPA Repairs solutions for damaged or corroded ship pipes and structures. Using carbon fiber reinforced plastic mixed with epoxy resin, the solution of COMPA Repairs offers cost and time effective alternative to the traditional methods of repair by welding. COMPA Repairs minimize vessel downtime and increase vessel safety by providing a fast and durable repair and eliminating the use of flame. It is applicable to geometrically complex structures and locations difficult to reach. The project was performed by the company Alveus, an expert in design, engineering and application of carbon fiber based technology in the maritime industry.

Through the project, two main solutions have been developed: COMPA Repairs service and COMPA Repairs licence.

COMPA Repairs service

COMPA Repairs service was proven to be a reliable solution through 26 repair cases on board different types of ships: ro-ro/cargo ships, vehicle carriers, cargo carriers, LNG carrier, ferry, sailboat. COMPA Repairs technical team performed repairs of pipes and flanges, steel plating and composite structures.

COMPA Repairs licence

The increase in worldwide demands for repairs has led to the development of the COMPA Repairs licence solution. The idea behind the licence is to make COMPA Repairs technology readily available world-wide through a network of trained technical agents while maintaining high quality standards. For that purpose, a COMPA Repairs training course for technical agents has also been developed as well as COMPA Repairs software for automatic generation of patch designs and for instant creation of reports for class approvals.

Currently, COMPA Repairs fulfilled criteria for the final DNV GL’s “Fitness for Service” certificate after already receiving the “Statement of Feasibility” and the “Statement of Endorsement” certificates. Besides the DNV GL certification, COMPA extended the certificate of the Croatian Register of Shipping by demonstrating the technology through demonstrations in real environment as well as through a number of tests. Future plans include further certification by other relevant maritime organizations.

Source: COMPA Repairs