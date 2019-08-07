After Rate Cut, Trade Headwinds Complicate Outlook for Fed Officials

Two Federal Reserve officials said lower interest rates might be warranted later this year amid a more uncertain trade outlook, but that it was premature to say when or how aggressively the central bank should act.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly added escalating trade tensions also make the economic outlook unusually complicated.

“In thinking about what to do going forward, where I’m really focusing my attention is these headwinds,” Ms. Daly said in a Monday interview in San Francisco. “Sometimes the blowing slows down and sometimes it picks up, and now we’re in a picked-up position.”

Mr. Bullard said Tuesday it was too soon to say what additional action might be needed after a series of shifts by the central bank starting in January, when officials scrapped plans to continue lifting rates — including last week’s quarter-point rate cut to a range between 2% and 2.25%.

“I think we’ve done a lot,” said Mr. Bullard in an interview in Washington. “I’d like to see how much effect that has going forward.”

Trade policy is challenging the Fed because while economic models can quantify the effects of higher prices from tariffs, they can’t divine tariffs’ broader disruptions to the economy due to declining business confidence and deferred investments as firms reorient their supply chains.

After the Fed announced a rate cut last week, President Trump on Thursday said the U.S. would on Sept. 1 impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods that aren’t currently subject to tariffs. The trade battle escalated further on Monday after a slide in the yuan prompted the Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator, a step that hasn’t been taken in 25 years.

In a cautionary sign to investors, the yield on three-month Treasurys exceeded the yield on the 10-year Treasury note by the widest margin since April 2007. The gap widened from around 0.06 percentage point after last week’s Fed meeting to 0.3 percentage point on Tuesday.

Investors watch the dispersion between shorter- and longer-term yields closely because shorter-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones ahead of Fed rate cuts and recessions.

“When I am asked what do I think is appropriate in the next eight weeks, or the next six months, I find myself going through what are the scenarios,” said Ms. Daly. “But until we see the data and evidence emerge, it’s really difficult…. Until you get the data, you can’t plug it in and get the outcome.”

Ms. Daly said last week’s move was an “important recalibration” to account for how interest rates were providing less support to the economy due to increased concerns about global growth and trade.

“It was appropriate to simply reduce the policy rate, in my judgment, in order to be at about the same place we were in March,” said Ms. Daly. She said she also is paying attention to moves by other central banks to cut policy rates to spur growth. “That’s something I’ll be watching because that would be an indication that we need to recalibrate the policy rate,” she said.

Mr. Bullard became the first Fed official to call for lower rates this year. He said, at the time, his outlook had shifted due to an increase in trade-policy uncertainty fueled by the Trump administration’s difficulty in securing an accord with Beijing and the administration’s threat, later suspended, to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Mr. Bullard said the most recent increase in trade tensions didn’t materially alter his economic outlook. “Trade has been tit-for-tat since the spring or even earlier than that,” he said. “I’ve already taken into account that trade uncertainty is high and going to remain high.”

Trade policy will be unsettled for now because “each side is going to be threatening and counter-threatening basically on a daily, weekly, monthly basis,” he added. As a result, “the economy is not going to perform as well as it did with the certainty that we had previously.”

Monetary policy can’t afford to respond to every incremental escalation or new threat, Mr. Bullard said. “If you do that, you’re going to get very unstable monetary policy, and you’re going to feed into the uncertainty.”

Source: Dow Jones