Agencies Continue to Monitor for Oil Sightings

The clean-up of oil in the channel between Pulau Bukom and Bukom Kechil is progressing. The clearing of the remaining trapped oil within the containment booms in the channel and the cleaning of the stained rock bunds and infrastructure are targeted to be completed in the coming days.

There are no other oil sightings at sea and ashore as at 3pm (Singapore time).

National water agency PUB continues to monitor the seawater intakes at its desalination plants. Seawater quality readings remain normal.

There are no reports of fish farms being affected by the oil leak.

Agencies will continue to monitor for oil sightings.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore