Agritel sees French wheat exports rising to 17 mln T in 2023/24

Consultancy Agritel on Thursday forecast that French soft wheat exports would rise to about 17 million tons in 2023/24, against 16.4 million last season, supported by strong sales within the European Union.

However, non-EU soft wheat shipments would fall to 9.5 million tons, down from a three-year high of 10 million in 2022/23, mainly due to a fall in shipments to Morocco, Agritel, Argus Media’s agriculture analytics arm, said in a presentation.

France is the EU’s largest wheat producer and exporter.

Agritel kept its estimate of this year’s soft wheat harvest in France unchanged at 34.8 million metric tons, up 3% on 2022.

France’s farm ministry early this month raised its estimate of the country’s 2023 soft wheat production to 35.59 million tons from an initial projection of 35 million in July.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)