Agrocorp wins tender to supply 50,000 T wheat to Bangladesh

Singapore-based trading house Agrocorp secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $255.46 a tonne, including CIF liner out, two officials with the country’s state grains buyer said.

Five others competed for the tender from the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh’s grains purchasing agency, in which wheat with 12.5% protein content was sought for shipment 40 days after contract signing.

Wheat from Russia will be supplied by Agrocorp, one of the officials said.

Traders and officials said the other offers submitted in the tender per tonne CIF liner out were: Aston $256.33, Grainexport SA $259.97, Swiss Singapore $264.54, JK International $269.40 and Phoenix $269.74.

Offers were sought on CIF liner out price terms, which include a range of port unloading costs for the seller.

Another tender to import a similar quantity of wheat is due to open on Wednesday.

In the country’s last reported wheat deal on July 30, Bangladesh purchased 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in an inter-state agreement.

Bangladesh has turned to wheat imports, mainly from the Black Sea region, in recent times to meet its growing domestic demand.

The strong demand for wheat in Bangladesh reflects a shift in consumer preferences towards bread, partly as a substitute for more expensive rice, the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has said.

