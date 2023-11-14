AgRural lowers forecast for Brazil soy crop, sees new cuts ahead

Agribusiness consultancy AgRural has lowered its forecast for Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean crop due to irregular rainfall and a heatwave affecting top grain producing state Mato Grosso, it said in a statement on Monday.

AgRural said it now expects the country’s soybean output to hit 163.5 million metric tons this season, down from an October forecast of 164.6 million tons, and added that new cuts were possible before the end of this month depending on the weather.

Brazil’s weather agency Inmet last week issued a heatwave warning, as forecasts indicated temperatures could be 5 degrees Celsius above average for a period of two to three consecutive days in center-westernand southeastern Brazil.

AgRural said the hot, dry weather has been affecting the initial growth stage in areas planted more recently while also hurting fields where activity is more advanced, already flowering and forming pods.

“The need for replanting continues to increase in the state,” the consultancy said, noting the weather was also a concern for farmers in other center-western states as well as in northern, northeastern and southeastern Brazil.

AgRural said soybean planting has reached 61% of the expected areas as of last Thursday, up 10 percentage points from last week but below the 69% seen a year ago. It is still the slowest sowing pace since 2020/21, it noted.

The consultancy also reported that farmers in center-south Brazil have planted 76% of the area expected for their first 2024 corn crop, up from 66% a week ago and above the 70% registered a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Chizu Nomiyama)