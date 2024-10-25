Recent News

  

Ahti Pool’s vessels under management reaches ~200 with Van Weelde Shipping Group’s LOI

The Van Weelde Shipping Group, owners of the dry cargo fleet managed by Orient Shipping Rotterdam (OSR), has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to join Ahti Pool, a groundbreaking FuelEU Maritime (FEM) compliance solution.

Ahti Pool provides the easiest and most cost-effective way to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation. By joining Ahti Pool a ship efficiently shares the compliance burden with other pool members, including over-compliant ships, and collectively benefits from the pool’s economies of scale.

Risto Kariranta, CEO of Ahti Climate, commented: “We’re excited to welcome OSR to Ahti Pool. Our fully neutral solution isn’t tied to any compliance options, and this flexibility enables us to transparently reduce our clients’ FEM compliance costs for each of their ships’ unique trading patterns. We’re confident that Van Weelde will benefit greatly from joining Ahti Pool.”

Raoul de Troije, Technical Director of Van Weelde Shipping Group, commented: “Becoming a member of Ahti Pool is a strategic decision for Van Weelde and OSR. But after considering the available FuelEU Maritime compliance options it was an easy choice to make because Ahti Pool will help us to maintain our competitive edge, and doesn’t require much additional admin.

de Troije continued, “We’re looking forward to working with Ahti and benefiting from its expertise in this area. At the same time, we realise that we actively need to evaluate all our options where it concerns sustainability and efficiency of our fleet and that just being compliant will not be enough.”
Source: Ahti Climate

