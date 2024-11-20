AI And Energy Transition Accelerate Capex Growth for Some U.S. Corporates

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the secular energy transition will mean a high level of capital expenditures (capex) by U.S. corporates in 2025, says Fitch Ratings. Most sectors have sufficient operating cash flows to finance higher capex, but for utilities holding companies, widening negative FCF could pressure credit metrics in the coming years, unless funded in a credit-supportive manner.

The aggregate capex margin for our North American corporate portfolio will remain elevated in 2025 at 8%, after increasing to 8% from 7.5% in 2024, according to Fitch’s Global Corporates Macro and Sector Forecasts — September 2024 data file. Fitch’s current capex projections are meaningfully higher than 12 months ago. We now expect the aggregate capex margin in 2025 to be 0.8ppt higher than our forecast last year.

The utilities sector is both the largest and fastest growing sector in terms of capex on a three-year CAGR basis, driven by the need to harden and upgrade the grid and transition to renewable generation. Fitch expects annual electricity demand growth to be 2.0%-2.5% until 2030, after staying relatively flat for two decades, driven by the rapid expansion of data centers.

The technology sector, inclusive of Amazon.com (AA-/Stable), continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure. This is positive for IT hardware and semiconductor manufacturers’ credit profiles, but sustained expenditures near current levels may lead to excess capacity in the medium term. Telecommunications, on the other hand, could see falling capex between 2022 and 2025, after a period of high investments in midband spectrum auctions in 2021-2022.

The trend of capex discipline in the oil and gas space continues to generally hold, despite some case-by-case slippage. This is driven by a continued strong business model focus on returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, which implies low reinvestment rates. There are some exceptions for companies with specific growth projects in the U.S., and in the case of Canadian oil sands producers, for incremental projects meant to fill up capacity on the newly available TMX Pipeline.

Balance sheets for investment-grade oil & gas issuers are generally in good shape and FCF has been strong because of oil prices that have remained above Fitch’s mid-cycle assumptions. In addition to traditional upstream activity, investment grade issuers are also investing in low carbon projects such as lithium hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture and storage, although investments in these fields are generally modest relative to core upstream capex, and are heavily reliant on tax credits.

Source: Fitch Ratings