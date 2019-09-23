AI Explored By Ports Partnership

A ports partnership which aims to realise the vision of a smart, interconnected and digital port ecosystem aims to accelerate the smart adoption of AI in the port sector.

chainPORT’s recent annual meeting, hosted by the Port of Montreal, focused on AI as a priority. To support the partnership’s aim, representatives of chainPORT met with AI expert Professor Yoshua Bengio, who discussed how artificial intelligence can advance the collective innovation agenda of the maritime industry in tackling complex logistical problems.

“The insights of Yoshua Bengio, illustrated the hitherto barely used possibilities of artificial intelligence,” said Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority. “However, as Port Authorities we must reasonably and responsibly adopt this technology to thrive in the digital era.”

Supply chain predictability

Discussions at the meeting also addressed the need for supply chains to become more predictable in serving customers. The insights from invited key international cargo interests confirmed that deliverables under chainPORT must align with expectations of cargo owners and port users as the manufacturing industry simultaneously undergoes digital transformation.

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, emphasised: “Faced with increasing trade headwinds, our customers more than ever look at ports for answers. With its spirit of collaboration, chainPORT comes as a timely solution to deepen coordination with the aim of making the supply chain more transparent and reliable.”

Following several high profiled cyber-attacks in the industry in recent years, chainPORT partners showcased results of joint efforts during the meeting and decided to further deepen their collaboration in this field.

Mr Meier said after the meeting: “In terms of cyber security, over the last year chainPORT helped galvanize our efforts and it is precisely in this global challenge that we can greatly benefit from our joint know-how.”

